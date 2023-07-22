Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: 2 of 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt grow

The Minnie Creek wildfire is now 10.6 hectares

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire has grown to 8.6 hecatres.

Original

One of three wildfires southeast of Merritt has grown significantly.

The Minnie Creek wildfire is 10.6 hectares in size, as of 8:04 p.m. on Friday, July 21. It was discovered seven hours before and was just two hectares in size at the time. It remains out of control.

Southwest from Minnie Creek, the Quilchena Creek wildfire closer to Highway 5A has shown no growth since Friday afternoon but is still deemed out of control. It is 7.1 hectares.

On the south side of the Okanagan Connector, a new blaze at Shrimpton Creek was also discovered on Friday night and is 0.1 hectares in size. It also remains out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

All three blazes were caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

