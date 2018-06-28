An image of the fire south of Anahim Lake, June 24, 2018. BC Wildfire Twitter photo

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

The wildfire approximately 37 kilometres southeast of Anahim Lake is no longer a wildfire of note.

“Crews did make significant progress on the fire and it is now 100 per cent contained,” says Robyn Clark, a Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The 91 hectare fire is being held after firefighters tied guards on the east and west flanks of the fire into lakes to the north and south of the fire.

There are currently 51 firefighters and one helicopter on scene.

“The crews will just continue mopping up hot spots and working in towards the interior of the fire,” adds Clark.

The fire is currently at a rank 1 burn, meaning it is smouldering, but there are currently no open flames.

More information on B.C. wildfires can be found by visiting the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Anahim Lake 50 per cent contained


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend
Next story
B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Just Posted

The South Cariboo Seniors Resource Directory is here

Compiled by the Age Friendly Society, the directory puts important services at your fingertips

Big medieval battle showdown at 108 Mile Ranch

‘Maybe it was the mosquitos who won the war’

VIDEO: Mile 108 Elementary teacher retires with no regrets

Tammie Ozanne had been teaching for 12 years

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

A sow black bear was tranquilized and released after unintentionally trapped in 100 Mile House

‘We were able to safely tranquilize, remove the trap and allow the bear to continue on’

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read