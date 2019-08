Cariboo Fire Centre confirms there is a bit of smoke in that haze

The website Firesmoke shows what fires smoke is originating from and where it is flowing due to weather patterns.

Although it has been rainy and overcast fairly consistently, the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed Friday there is some smoke in the mix.

“The smoke that you are seeing is coming from Alaska and due to the weather patterns is causing smoke to drift into our region,” CFC fire information officer Jessica Mack told Black Press.

Mack said residents make find the website Firesmoke helpful as it displays where smoke is originating from.



