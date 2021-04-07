Wildfire service to conduct prescribed burn near Clinton

The burn will occur sometime between April 8 and April 30.

The BC Wildfire Service will help the Village of Clinton volunteer fire department conduct prescribed burning of 13-hectares north of the village and west of Highway 97.

The burn will occur sometime between April 8 and April 30, depending on weather and site conditions. This burn will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity.

Firefighters will closely monitor this fire at all times.

The BC Wildfire Service often helps local governments plan and complete this type of fuel management work. Prescribed burns mimic naturally occurring ground fires and this burn will help maintain a fuel management project that was originally completed in 2009.

Reducing the amount of wood debris and other combustible materials in grassland and open forest areas helps slow the spread of wildfires. It will also provide firefighters with a safer work environment during any future wildfire operations in the area.

FireSmart practices are still encouraged to protect homes from wildfire. For information on fuel management and the FireSmart prevention program, please visit the BC Wildfire Service website at: www.bcwildfire.ca. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresClinton