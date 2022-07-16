Wildfire season looking quieter than usual

B.C. is heading into the prime time of wildfire season but, so far, it’s looking like a quieter year than in 2021, according to Dr. Michael Flannigan, B.C. Research Chair in Predictive Services, Emergency Management and Fire Science.

While it’s difficult to forecast beyond a couple of weeks, unsettled, cool conditions across the province right now suggest this could be a quieter year than average, Flannigan said.

The wildfire season typically begins in April, with the worst fires in July and August. The worst parts of the 2017 and 2021 fire seasons happened much earlier than that.

“The recipe for a wildfire is quite simple. You need three ingredients,” Flannigan said. “First, vegetation. We call it fuel. What type it is, how dry it is are really important aspects. Second, you have ignition: people and lightning. In B.C., it’s about 50/50. So half the fires are started by people and half by lightning.

“The third is hot, dry windy weather. So if we get the hot dry windy weather but we don’t have any lightning and people are careful, and we don’t start any fires, you can still avoid the active fire seasons we’ve seen three of the last (five) seasons.”

Flannigan’s comments come around the fifth anniversary of the 2017 wildfires. The Gustafsen wildfire sparked west of 100 Mile House on July 6. The next day, areas in 108 Mile Ranch, 105 Mile House and 103 Mile House and the western side of Lac La Hache were evacuated, followed by 100 Mile House two days later.

That wildfire would eventually burn 5,700 hectares. Six days later, on July 14, 2017, Flannigan was on Elephant Hill when it was exploding.

In 2021, the Cariboo Fire Centre recorded 270 wildfires and 129,537 hectares burned, according to the B.C. government website. The 2021 fires included five kilometres west of Flat Lake, Young Lake, South of Canim Lake, southwest of Deka Lake, Succour Lake and Si Lake.

Flannigan said in order to get a situation like last year or even like 2017 or 2018, there would need to be a prolonged period of hot, dry conditions.

“In a warmer world, we’re going to see drier vegetation. Drier fuels mean it’s easier for fire to start, spread and it means more fuel is available to burn, which leads to higher intensity fires as you burn more and more vegetation. The flames get bigger and bigger, more air gets released, and it gets more difficult to impossible for fire management.”

Flannigan said there are ways to prepare to prevent another fire season similar to 2017 or 2021.

“One is global community. The reason we’re seeing 2017, 2018, 2021 (wildfires) is climate change. I can’t be any clearer about that. We’re seeing more extreme fire weather. Three per cent of the fires in Canada burn 97 per cent of the area burned, and much of this happens on critical days like the July 7ths and the July 14ths.”

He noted that programs, education and fire bans are all very effective tools. The number of human-caused fires in Canada is dropping, and every human-caused fire is preventable, he said. As grass is a great firebreak, communities can put golf courses and baseball diamonds at the edge of communities. Sprinklers are also a very effective way of helping keep fire out of the community, Flannigan said.

Every community should also have emergency management, and residents should have a plan in case of evacuation, he added, noting that the FireSmart BC program is key. It includes seven principles to make communities and homes more resilient to wildfire. What most people don’t realize, Flannigan said, is that fire spreads through a community through a rain of burning embers.

“You see in videos of Lytton or Fort McMurray, these little embers start a fire, and then (the fire) starts spreading via mulch, via shrub, and it gets your house burning, and then it can spread house to house, structure to structure,” he said.

Flannigan said firefighters need to be trained in both structural fires and wildland fires.

More fires are now reported by the public, mostly by cellphone at *5555, Flannigan said. “If you see it, report it right away. The sooner we get to fires, the easier it is to put them out.”



