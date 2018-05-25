Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

The out-of-control blaze 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops has spiked to an estimated 1,600 hectares overnight, doubling in size from Thursday evening when it was estimated at 800 hectares.

The blaze near Deadman Vidette Road has been deemed the Allie Lake wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning right on the perimeter of the devastating 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, however crews say this is a new wildfire and not related to last year’s blaze.

Fire Information Officer Jody Lucius says the blaze is in an area of old pine beetle kill which, combined with the hot, dry weather and high winds in the area over the last few days, has led to the dramatic increase in size.

The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke which is visible from several communities across a widespread area near the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service says a crew of 23 firefighters were on scene overnight, with a new crew arriving on site this morning including more firefighters, tankers and helicopters.

On Thursday, 45 firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment were on scene fighting the fire.

The fire is not currently considered an interface fire and Lucius says it is in a remote location, no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is believed to be human caused.

Ground crews and aircraft from the BC Wildfire Service are also responding to a second large wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek.

That fire is also considered out of control and has also jumped in size since Thursday, from 300 hectares to 400 hectares.

“The fire has moved over Highline Road and crews are working to minimize growth in that area of the fire,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District expanded their evacuation alert and put an evacuation order in place yesterday. For further details click here.

The cause of this fire is under investigation and is also believed to be human caused.

