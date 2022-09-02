Wildfire near north-east Lonely Lake out of control

There are eight initial attack personnel and a helicopter currently en route to the site

A fire that started Aug. 27 near north-east Lonely Lake is listed as out of control, according to a BC Wildfire Service information officer.

According to Karley Desrosiers, the C42170 fire is 0.1 hectares in size and there are eight initial attack personnel and a helicopter currently en route to the site.

Wildfires are also burning near Wells Gray Park, such as fire C31930, which is out of control and sized at approximately 12.00 hectares near Caput Mountain, and K22195, which is 0.01 hectares and located near Daniel Creek, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.