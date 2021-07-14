Wildfire causes closure of Highway 97 just south of 70 Mile House: DriveBC

An evacuation alert for the Flat Lake wildfire was expanded July 13

Highway 97 at 83 Mile has been closed Wednesday, July 14 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)

A wildfire caused the closure of Highway 97 just south of 70 Mile House.

The highway is currently closed in both directions at 83 Mile Wednesday (July 14) at 6:30 a.m. due to the Flat Lake fire.

“There is a wildfire at Montessa Drive 16 km north of 70 Mile House,” notes DriveBC.

Estimated time of opening not available. Alternate route via Highway 24 to Highway 5. Next update time 7 a.m.

The Flat Lake fire is located 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake. According to BC Wildfire Service’s website, the Flat Lake fire is a wildfire of note, and has grown to about 1,000 hectares since being discovered July 8.

Tuesday evening (July 13), an evacuation alert for the area has been expanded by the Cariboo Regional District for 93 parcels in the Flat Lake area. The alert now covers 9,988 hectares.

Highway 20 in the Chilcotin is also closed in two sections due to out of control wildfires.

