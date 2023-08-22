The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

Minimal activity overnight as Twin Lakes wildfire updated to 1,830 hectares

The blaze was human-caused

UPDATE 10:00 A.M.:

The latest size estimate of the Upper Park Rill Creek Fire outside Twin Lakes in the South Okanagan has it at over 1,830 hectares.

The fire has shown minimal activity over the last 24 hours according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Heavy equipment has completed guards on the top third of the fire, and is continuing to work their way south along the east and west flanks.

In addition to the heavy equipment, the fire still has 65 ground personnel assigned to the fire, and one helicopter ready for when the smoke clears enough for safe flight.

Small-scale hand ignitions are being done along the guard lines to bring the fire into terrain that is safe for ground personnel to operate.

Structure protection crews are also still on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire northeast of Keremeos saw no changes overnight as it remains at 1,090 hectares.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

Fire crews and heavy machinery are on site to help battle the blaze.

The blaze was human-caused and started on Friday, Aug. 18. It remains out of control and is one of 14 wildfires of note in the province. There are also currently 377 active wildfires on B.C.

READ MORE: Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

