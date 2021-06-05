Wildfire still burning near Hwy. 1 southwest of Ashcroft

UPDATE JUNE 6: A wildfire is still burning southwest of Ashcroft near Hat Creek Road. According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) fire information officer Madison Smith, the fire is now four hectares in size.

The fire is burning through grass in an area that was previously burned in 2003, and contains no trees.

It was called in late afternoon on June 5, and air tankers worked the fire and surrounded it with retardant. Ten BCWS personnel were on the ground. As of noon on June 6 there are 23 BCWS personnel on site.

There is no information as to whether the fire has been contained. Smith says that a weather system rolled through the area on June 5, bringing with it thunder, lightning, and rain, and fire origin and cause personnel have determined that the fire was started by lightning.

***

A wildfire is burning southwest of Ashcroft, about two kilometres off Hwy. 1 between Hat Creek Road and Venables Valley Road N. The fire was spotted on the afternoon of Saturday, June 5.

BC Wildfire Service says that as of the evening of June 5, the fire is two hectares in size. Crews and aircraft have been on scene.

No cause is listed. However, there was lightning in the area during the afternoon of June 5.

For updates, visit the BC Wildfire Service dashboard at https://bit.ly/3uXd2kr.


