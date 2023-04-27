Wildfire burning in the Chilcotin west of Williams Lake April 27

The fire was reported Thursday

A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)

A wildfire is burning east of Dripping Water Road in the Chilcotin Thursday, April 27.

The BC Wildfire website notes the fire is estimated to be 80 hectares.

Tl’etinqox First Nation resident Rocky Harry sent photographs of the fire to Black Press Media and said the fire close to the community.

This is the second day in a row a wildfire has started in the Chilcotin.

On Wednesday, April 26, a wildfire burned at Riske Creek, burning about 50 hectares.

More to come



