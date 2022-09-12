Wildfire at Gustafson FSR on Friday

The fire is under investigation but it appears to be human-caused, said Hollander.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a 0.2-hectare wildfire near the Gustafson FSR at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said when crews arrived on the scene they discovered the fire was deep in the brush a few kilometres behind the mills.

A request was made for support from BC Wildfire Service and the 108 Mile VFD supplied a tender for water support, he said.

The crews all worked the fire for five hours, creating a perimeter to contain the fire. BC Wildfire personell remained on the scene to put out hotspots and is listed as under control on the BC Wildfire map.

The fire is under investigation but it appears to be human-caused, said Hollander, thanking the BC Wildfire Service and the 108 VFD for their help fighting the fire.

Hollander also said thank you to whoever called the fire in since a quick response time can make a big difference in getting a fire under control.