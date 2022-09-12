Gustafson FSR fire on Friday (Photo submitted).

Gustafson FSR fire on Friday (Photo submitted).

Wildfire at Gustafson FSR on Friday

The fire is under investigation but it appears to be human-caused, said Hollander.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a 0.2-hectare wildfire near the Gustafson FSR at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said when crews arrived on the scene they discovered the fire was deep in the brush a few kilometres behind the mills.

A request was made for support from BC Wildfire Service and the 108 Mile VFD supplied a tender for water support, he said.

The crews all worked the fire for five hours, creating a perimeter to contain the fire. BC Wildfire personell remained on the scene to put out hotspots and is listed as under control on the BC Wildfire map.

The fire is under investigation but it appears to be human-caused, said Hollander, thanking the BC Wildfire Service and the 108 VFD for their help fighting the fire.

Hollander also said thank you to whoever called the fire in since a quick response time can make a big difference in getting a fire under control.

Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke
Next story
Food delivery worker stabbed in chest, throat while locking up bike in Vancouver

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District election sees 7 seats acclaimed, 5 up for grabs

Maureen Pinkney is unopposed for mayor for the district of 100 Mile House. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
Maureen Pinkney runs unopposed for mayor of 100 Mile House district

Gustafson FSR fire on Friday (Photo submitted).
Wildfire at Gustafson FSR on Friday

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
DOERKSON: Billion dollar budget surplus raises questions