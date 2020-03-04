White Claw Hard Seltzer is an alcoholic seltzer water beverage owned by Mark Anthony Brands, which also owns Mike’s Hard Lemonade. (Contributed)

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

One of the most sought after alcoholic beverages for Canadians is about to hit the shelves in B.C.

White Claw Hard Seltzer will be available at select BC liquor stores on Saturday, Mar. 7.

The drink has exploded onto the scene since owner Mark Anthony launched the drink, exclusively in the United States in 2016.

“Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws” has been the unofficial slogan heard around the internet since its inception, which has has garnered a cult following among young adults.

On Feb. 28, White Claws was launched in Ontario and was made available at select government-run liquor stores.

According to TorontoLife.com, people lined up for hours before the stores opened to get their hands on a claw.

Mango, black cherry, natural lime, raspberry, ruby grapefruit and pure hard seltzer (unflavoured) are the flavours being made available in Canada. The drink contains five per cent alcohol.

READ MORE: Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

White Claw will be hosting launch events at these following locations from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mar. 7.

Alberni and Bute (Vancouver)

39th and Cambie (Vancouver)

Park Royal (West Vancouver)

Check your local BC Liquor Store provider to see if they too will be selling White Claws on Mar. 7.

READ MORE: CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

alcohol trade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor
Next story
Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Just Posted

Guide outfitters appeal to B.C. gov’t to help businesses in Tsilhqot’in title area

Bridging agreements are expiring at the end of March 2020

Wranglers inch closer to winning the series against Chase

The next, and possibly final game of the series, will be on Thursday in Chase

Jepson Petroleum ranks third provincially for return collection facility in Williams Lake

Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. ranked sixth, Castle Fuels in 100 Mile House ranked 10th

Three senior staff announce retirement from School District 27

Harj Manhas, Jerome Beauchamp and Sylvia Seibert-Dubray are retiring

Update: Minor injuries sustained after passenger van hits power pole off Highway 97 at 141 Mile

Highway 97 reopens in both directions

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Most Read