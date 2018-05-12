There were plenty in attendance at the White Cane Club’s open house. Max Winkelman photo.

White Cane Club holds open house

Lori Fry, the national representative of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB), said the White Cane Club’s open house on May 3 had a great turnout.

“It went quite well. It achieved and reached our expectations overall. In general, the turnout was quite good,” said Fry.

She said she estimated between 20 to 30 non-White Cane members came to the open house.

“With an ageing population in the South Cariboo, we are definitely trying to reach others out there,” she said. “As the White Cane Club, we are targeting a lot more of our population locally and encourage those to come out in the future.”

None of the visitors have joined yet but Fry said generally at least one person signs up after the open houses they’ve held in the past but expects one or two to do so in the near future as word gets out.

The White Cane Club is the local chapter of the CCB.

Previous story
Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Just Posted

White Cane Club holds open house

Lori Fry, the national representative of the Canadian Council of the Blind… Continue reading

Freedom

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

“Their 108 recommendations will take some time to fully consider.”

Recommendations following the 2017 wildfire and flood season

100 Mile House Lions Club book sale set for May 12

The club will also be promoting Amazing Race and boat fundraiser

Eagles finish top six in Clearwater despite scoring just a single goal

‘We only brought 12 players’

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

Most Read