White Cane Club holds open house

There were plenty in attendance at the White Cane Club’s open house. Max Winkelman photo.

Lori Fry, the national representative of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB), said the White Cane Club’s open house on May 3 had a great turnout.

“It went quite well. It achieved and reached our expectations overall. In general, the turnout was quite good,” said Fry.

She said she estimated between 20 to 30 non-White Cane members came to the open house.

“With an ageing population in the South Cariboo, we are definitely trying to reach others out there,” she said. “As the White Cane Club, we are targeting a lot more of our population locally and encourage those to come out in the future.”

None of the visitors have joined yet but Fry said generally at least one person signs up after the open houses they’ve held in the past but expects one or two to do so in the near future as word gets out.

The White Cane Club is the local chapter of the CCB.