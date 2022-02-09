Whispering Pines elects new chief and council

With one of its highest voter turnouts, the Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band (WPCIB) last Thursday elected a new chief and council.

The election saw 104 of the 171 eligible members voting in both new and incumbent representatives. Lifelong Whispering Pines resident and councillor Ed LeBourdais was elected chief, collecting 58 votes over Trevor Tresierra’s 44. He replaces outgoing chief Mike LeBourdais who did not seek re-election.

“We are honoured to serve our community and look forward to building a future where we are upholding our Ancestral responsibilities while becoming major players in the Regional Economy of our traditional territory,” LeBourdais said. “We will work with all our members and families to ensure a healthy and resilient future.”

New councillors elected include Mat Lewis, with 67 votes and Sunny LeBourdais with 54 votes. This council will serve a two-year term, ending in 2024.

“We’re looking to the future in a way that is going to ensure we’re upholding our responsibilities while also acknowledging our ancestors and all the work that they’ve done,” said Sunny LeBourdais. “I’m personally incredibly excited to be working with all of our membership. I want to serve my community in a way that’s filled with integrity.”

A priority for this council, she said, will be raising awareness about the band’s ancestral homelands and history in the Clinton area. Their membership includes members of both the Pelltíq’t te Pésellkwes, People of the White Earth Lake (Kelly Lake), and the Steke’7ús, People of the Little Hanging Bridge (Big Bar).

The Pelltíq’t te Pésellkwes were relocated to Whispering Pines in 1972 while the Steke’7ús were declared extinct and had their reserve land taken. Sunny LeBourdais said the new council would like to see these issues addressed.



