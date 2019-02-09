What was your coldest winter?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Tyler Dickson

103 Mile

“This is only my second winter in 100 Mile since I left nine years ago. It must be last year I think, must have been the coldest. Victoria’s got really mild ones. ”

Katrina Roots (with Ileah Kubryn on left)

100 Mile House

“I was working out in Fort McMurray and it was the coldest place on earth besides Siberia that day and that was like ten years ago. It was at least -45 C.”

Erich Kurath

100 Mile House

“The coldest I had was quite a few years ago up here We were like -40 C… I was a log truck driver and couldn’t get the truck going for two weeks. That was during Christmas time. I would say it would be close to 15 years ago.”

Dave Mingo

Lone Butte

“The first winter we were here we were about -43 C. That would have been the winter of 1994/95 and it was -40 C every night for about probably 10 days and pretty much -30 C for at least a month.”

