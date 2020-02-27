CN Railway workers check the railroad crossing gate as they prepare to resume service after Ontario Provincial Police made arrests at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, during a protest in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

A meeting between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the federal and British Columbia government is expected to take place today.

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks as a show of support for the hereditary chiefs of the First Nation in northwestern B.C., who oppose a natural gas pipeline project cutting across their traditional territory.

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Chief Na’Moks, who is also known as John Ridsdale, says the meeting scheduled to start this afternoon and continue Friday.

It was abruptly cancelled Wednesday afternoon, but Na’Moks says he and the other hereditary chiefs were notified it was back on several hours later.

He says they were told the cancellation was a “miscommunication.”

A spokesman for the office of the B.C. premier says the report of a rescheduled meeting is “promising,” but the provincial government was not in a position to confirm it until Thursday morning.

The federal governments could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ MORE: B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLinkIndigenousPipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

Just Posted

Mile 108 students get their science on

11 students advance to regional science fair

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue donates 100 per cent of firefighter calendar to two local organizations

The South Cariboo Health Foundation and the 100 Mile House Hospice Society received $2,500 each

Wranglers end season on a high note

The 100 Mile House Wranglers ended their regular season on a high… Continue reading

South Cariboo shows anti-bullying support

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Most Read