Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

Airline hasn’t said what caused the outage

WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.

The airline tweeted this morning that all its systems were online and stable, and that teams were busy working to recover from the outage.

The Calgary-based airline said yesterday the outage prevented its contact centre from accessing guest reservations.

No reason for the outage was provided.

Despite being back online, the airline says it anticipates further disruptions as it recovers from the outage.

It is also apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirlinesWestJet

Previous story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change
Next story
Solar panels lighten the load in Forest Grove

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Bella Coola Valley (file photo) Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Cariboo. (file photo)
Snowfall warning

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. (RCMP photo)
RCMP seek public assistance in locating woman missing from Anahim Lake area

A man walks past a parking lot roof made up of solar panels at Hopeworks Station on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Everett, Washington. HopeWorks Station has been awarded a Platinum LEED certificate for its environmentally-friendly design and features. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
Solar panels lighten the load in Forest Grove

Hudson McKinnon hopes he inspires other young people to step up and become refs. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New official with 100 Mile House Minor Hockey