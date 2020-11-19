West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced today that it buy Norbord Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $4 billion. (Photo submitted).

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced today that it buy Norbord Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $4 billion. (Photo submitted).

West Fraser to buy Norbord in all-stock deal

Company says agreement is a ‘strategic business combination’

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced today that it will buy Norbord Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $4 billion.

The combined company, will operate as West Fraser, will be the top global producer of both lumber and Oriented Strand Board. It’s not known at this time what the deal means for the 100 Mile Norbord plant, which closed permanently earlier this month.

“Norbord’s OSB production is a perfect complement to the West Fraser portfolio, enabling us to deliver a wider range of wood products, and making us a more complete, efficient and valuable partner for our customers,” Raymond Ferris, president and Chief Executive Officer of West Fraser, said in a news release.

“This transaction gives us additional financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities, and better positions our company to deliver value to shareholders through the cycle.”

Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share, which equates to C$49.35 (US$37.78) per Norbord common share, based on the closing price of West Fraser common shares on November 18.

Current West Fraser shareholders will own about 56 percent of the company, with current Norbord shareholders owning approximately 44 percent. Norbord’s principal shareholder, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., which owns about 43 percent of the Norbord common shares, supports the agreement.

West Fraser will continue to be led by Ferris and Chris Virostek as Chief Financial Officer, while Peter Wijnbergen, president and CEO of Norbord will be appointed president, engineered wood, responsible for the company’s OSB, plywood, particleboard, MDF and veneer operations. Sean McLaren, currently West Fraser’s Vice-President, U.S. Lumber, will be appointed president, solid Wood, responsible for all of the company’s lumber operations.

Two of Norbord’s current independent directors will join the West Fraser Board, chaired by Hank Ketcham.

The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slaughterhouse demand on the rise
Next story
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Just Posted

Christmas food and gifts sought for Royal LePage's annual campaign.
Christmas Helper Event on now at Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty

Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty is inviting the community to donate non-perishable food and toys.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced today that it buy Norbord Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $4 billion. (Photo submitted).
West Fraser to buy Norbord in all-stock deal

Company says agreement is a ‘strategic business combination’

Annie McKave, the co-ordinator for Coats for All, shows off some of the many jackets that have been donated this year for those in need. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Warm winter coats still available

Those in need can collect coats from St. Timothy’s Anglican Church on Nov. 28.

Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire Norbord Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.0 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
West Fraser Timber to acquire Norbord in all-stock deal valued at $4B

Shareholders are being offered 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share

Sheep at the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op. (Submitted photo)
Slaughterhouse demand on the rise

Fewer places to take animals locally.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

Most Read