The wildfires in BC are impacting West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd’s operations, prompting temporary suspensions of work. (File photo)

West Fraser halting operations temporarily due to wildfires

Suspensions of production will “at times” affect 100 Mile mill: representative

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has confirmed “temporary suspensions of production” at its facilities, including the 100 Mile House lumber mill, due to wildfires in the province.

“The wildfires are affecting access to logging areas in some of our operating areas and impacting transportation networks we rely on to move our products,” a July 28 news release states. “This has resulted in temporary suspensions of production due to raw material shortages, evacuation orders and difficulties in moving our finished product by truck and rail.”

Heather Colpitts, director of corporate affairs for West Fraser followed up the release via email saying that no timeline is available for how and when the stoppages will affect the 100 Mile mill.

“These temporary suspensions of production will at times include the 100 Mile House lumber mill, though we aren’t going to comment publicly on when the mill is or isn’t operating due to the fluid nature of the wildfires and their impact,” Colpitts said.


