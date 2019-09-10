West Fraser announced Monday it will be curtailing operations at five of its operations in B.C. File image

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

West Fraser announced Monday it will be curtailing operations at five of its B.C. sawmills and plywood operations beginning Sept. 16.

Williams Lake sawmill and plywood are both part of the announcement, as are West Fraser’s mills in 100 Mile House, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd and Quesnel sawmill and plywood, confirmed Tara Knight, communications for West Fraser.

Citing sustained weak markets, pricing in wood product markets and high cost logs, the company said it anticipates continuing ‘variable operating schedules’ until market and economic conditions improve.

The curtailments will result in an estimated decrease of production ranging from 15 to 25 per cent, the company noted in a press release.

Paul French, first vice-president of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-2017, which represents mill workers said he is concerned.

“I am worried when this will end,” he told the Tribune. “Plywood is usually pretty sound. I sure hope their planned curtailments work and we don’t see further job reductions.”

In June West Fraser also had temporary production curtailments.

Read more: West Fraser announces temporary production curtailments in five northern BC mills


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

Just Posted

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

Suspect enters guilty plea in connection with 2017 Williams Lake bank robbery

The plea comes almost two years since the CIBC was robbed

Collision on Horse Lake Road near Highway 97 intersection in 100 Mile House

Emergency services are on site

Mudslide on High Bar Road, warnings for Highways near Clinton and Cache Creek

Drivers told not to stop during rainfall

What do you think of Quesnel’s new bylaws targeting panhandlers and homeless people with fines?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Most Read