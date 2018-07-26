‘Well above normal temperatures’ and potentially smoky skies for 100 Mile House

Environment Canada posted the warning and statement early Thursday morning

Environment Canada map.

“Extended spell of summer heat” and potentially smoky conditions expected for 100 Mile House.

Environment Canada posted the heat warning and special air quality statement Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The southwest interior will experience “well above normal temperatures” reaching 30C continuing into early next week due to a ridge of high pressure.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers recommend people drink cold beverages, ideally water, to stay hydrated, spend several hours of the day in air-conditioning, wear SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and/or stay in the shade to avoid sunburn and “never leave people or pets in a parked car.”

Extreme heat is riskier for young children, pregnant women, elderly people, those with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outside, according to the Environment Canada.

Please remember to check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Additionally, the area is under air quality advisement because of an upper low pulling smoke into the area from notable wildfires in Manitoba, Ontario and as far away as Siberia and Eurasia.

Environment Report BC released a Smoky Skies Bulletin on Tuesday, July 24, and the Cariboo Fire Centre released a statement on Wednesday, July 25.

Read more about the statement: Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

Smoky conditions may result in coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The statement says, “Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lunch disease, such as athma, are especially at risk.”

Individuals with difficulty breathing are urged to stay indoors, ideally somewhere cool and well-ventilated. People without air conditioning should be aware that opening windows could let in pollution. Going to a public area with air conditioning might be a better solution.

