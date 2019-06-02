Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Prices at the pump dipped under $1.60 a litre for the first time in over a month in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

As of Sunday, GasBuddy reported an average price of $157.3 a litre, down 4.3 cents from last week’s average of $161.6.

Metro Vancouver has been rocked by record-high gas prices this year, with some gas stations reaching over $1.70 a litre, leaving the region with the dubious honour of having the highest prices in North America.

⚠️⛽️ Alert: after tomorrow’s 6 cent a litre drop to 159.9 cents a litre #Vancouver and the Lower Mainland will see ⛽️ prices FALL 3 cents on Sunday with highest prices at 156.9 and some offering for as little as 143.9 in MetroVan. THIS IS DUE TO FEARS OF A U.S-CHINA TRADE WAR — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) May 31, 2019

Amid the surge in gas prices, Premier John Horgan called on the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate the issue, including why wholesale, pre-tax prices are 24 cents higher in Vancouver than in Edmonton.

Historically, Horgan said in a May 7 letter to the commission, wholesale prices have been 2.5 to four cents more expensive in Vancouver.

The probe will include “compelling oil companies as witnesses to explain their prices to the commission,” the province said in a May news release.

READ MORE: Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

READ MORE: 50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices, says poll

READ MORE: Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.