Weather/roads: Snowfall warning in place for Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday, Feb. 5

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday.

About 15 centimetres is expected to fall over the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions including the cities of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, before the snow eases up Wednesday afternoon.

“A Pacific warm front is giving snow heavy at times to the Cariboo and McGregor regions, as well as eastern sections of the Chilcotin region. Snow will taper off over the Chilcotin this morning. Snow over the Cariboo is expected to taper off to a few flurries late this afternoon, while snow over McGregor will continue into this evening,” states Environment Canada.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for the McGregor area, North Coast – inland sections, Fraser Canyon, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Valley and Similkameen with anywhere from 10 to 30 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

There are no major incidents on Cariboo Chilcotin highways as of 8 a.m. according to DriveBC, however, road conditions for sections of Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Horsefly Road are described as having limited visibility with snow.

