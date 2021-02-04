WEATHER: Overnight snow makes for winter driving conditions, great skiing throughout Cariboo

More snow on the way Thursday night

More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Motorists in the Cariboo Chilcotin can expect winter driving conditions throughout the region Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021 following an overnight snowfall.

DriveBC is warning of compact snow and slippery sections and some blowing snow for sections of Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Quesnel, blowing snow and limited visibility on Highway 24, compact snow for Highway 20 and similar conditions for the Horsefly and Likely Roads.

School District 27 and 28 report all buses are running.

Environment Canada is forecasting more snow – between five to 10 cm during the day and another five to 10 cm in the evening, to add to the snow that fell overnight for the Williams Lake area.

Qusnel is expected to receive two to four cm during the day Thursday and another five to 10 cm in the evening.

For 100 Mile House, about five cm Thursday morning and another five cm in the evening is in the forecast.

There are highway alerts in effect for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Segments of the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will receive 20 to 30 cm of snow by Friday morning.

The fresh snow will likely be welcomed by many in the Cariboo who like the white stuff to recreate. Last month, the Williams Lake area only received 8.2 cm of snow compared to 36.2 cm in January 2020.

Read More: Most NHL teams using 2 goalies to get through pandemic play



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake