Water floods Cache Creek Fire Hall, closes Highway 1, 97

The Cache Creek post office is also closed due to a downed electricity pole

Flooding is impacting travel through Cache Creek, as seen here May 2. (Sheila Olson photo)

Residents and firefighters came together overnight to try and stop the flood waters from breaching the Fire hall.

However, despite the hard work of the volunteers Cache Creek flooded the hall and residents are asked to stay away from the area.

The Cache Creek post office is also closed due to a downed electricity pole. The lobby is closed to the public, so mail is unable to be collected.

The flooding has closed Highway 1 and Highway 97 through Cache Creek detours are in place, check DriveBC for updates.

The Todd Road Bridge is closed, due to high water levels. Quartz Road remains closed at Highway 1, heavy equipment is working in the area at various points along the creek and residents are asked to stay 20 feet back from both the banks of the creek and the river.

Five properties have been placed under an evacuation order and residents have left their homes.

Sand and bags were available to those in need at the old recycling area near the post office, in the library parking on Trans Canada Highway and Winchester Road. By the end of Tuesday, at least one person was reporting that there were no sandbags left.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsCache Creek