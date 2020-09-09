Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

The body of a man found in the Fraser River last month has been identified as the same man who allegedly fled during a traffic stop in Lytton last month, sparking an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

According to a statement released by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. on Wednesday (Sept. 9), the man was identified on Sept. 3.

RCMP allege that the incident began when an officer was conducting a traffic stop of the driver in a red 1994 Ford Ranger on the night of Aug. 12, at about 10:30 p.m., just one kilometre south of Lytton along Highway 1.

While attempting to administer an impaired driving test, police say the male driver fled on foot across the highway. His body was recovered in the Fraser River near Hope six days later, on Aug. 18.

The IIO is now working to determine if the officer’s actions of inaction played a role in the death of the man. BC Coroners Service is also probing the details and cause of the man’s death.

Anyone who may have saw, heard or recorded the incident on Aug. 12, or saw the man between Aug. 12 and 18 is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The man is described as 5’9”, weighing approximately 140 pounds and was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and sandals.

