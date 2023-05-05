Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department thriving

15 sets of firefighter turnout gear replaced without help of Cariboo Regional District

The Watch Lake, North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department replaced 15 sets of turnout gear to comply with gear expiry requirements. (Photo submitted)

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department just replaced 15 sets of firefighter turnout gear to comply with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) turnout gear expiry requirements at a cost of $50,000.

They were assisted in this purchase by a 2022 Volunteer & Composite Fire Department Training & Equipment Grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.

The department was able to do this without any support from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) even though residents pay taxes into the CRD grant funds.

A new fire pumper engine was also purchased by the fire department and it arrived in July 2021. The department was able to make that purchase with the assistance of a BC Lottery capital gaming grant, tight fiscal management and a large donation from one of the area residents.

