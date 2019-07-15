Washout hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Drivers turning back as road is impassable

Heavy rain has caused a washout across Highway 97 north of Cache Creek near 20 Mile, which has closed the highway.

Drivers report that police and ambulance are at the scene, and that vehicles are being forced to turn back to either Cache Creek or Clinton. Drive BC is aware of the washout and crews are en route to the site.

“Wash out at 20 Mile Hill Road should be closed RCMP heading there ambulance heading there…..yikes!” writes one person. “Turning around to Cache Creek as all others are…do not go south out of Clinton.”

Earlier today the Meadow Lake/Canoe Creek Road was closed following a mudslide between the Canoe Creek Indian Reserve and Churn Creek Bridge. That was followed by the closure of Dog Creek Road for approximately three kilometres following a washout between the Gang Ranch Road and Upper Dog Creek Road.

For information about highway conditions and road closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


