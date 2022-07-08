Police arrest wanted Bridge Lake man after two-week search

Joshua Redman was found at an apartment complex in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP have arrested Joshua Redman, who was wanted for alleged assault and assault with a weapon.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said Redman was found at a local apartment complex Thursday, following a two-week search. The Bridge Lake man was taken into custody without incident. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment extends its thanks and appreciation to all members of the public who assisted police with information that led to Redman’s arrest,” McKinnon said in a release.

Redman was wanted for several alleged crimes, including assault, assault with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and six counts of breaching agreements with the courts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456.



