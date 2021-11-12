Wall of Honour vandalized on Nov. 11, 2021 in Cranbrook, B.C. (Reddit photo)

Wall of Honour vandalized with COVID-19 graffiti on Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after someone spray painted COVID-19 related graffiti on the Wall of Honour at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park on Remembrance Day.

The green graffiti, which reads “The real heroes are the vaccinated!” was noticed by a resident walking through the area.

“Thankfully, the Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Fire Services and City of Cranbrook staff worked together and were able to quickly remove the writings before any of our war heroes and veterans were able to see what had been written”, said Cst Katie Forgeron.

“We are continuing to investigate and are looking for any information leading to the person(s) responsible”.

The City of Cranbrook also released a statement saying “this act does not speak to the character and values of citizens in our community.”

“As a community, we are beyond disappointed by the disrespectful actions of those responsible for defacing such an important monument on such an important day for all Canadians,” the City said.

The City adds that they are grateful to those who helped remove the graffiti in such a timely fashion.

“We are grateful to the member of the community that alerted us of the vandalism,” the City said. “We are extremely proud of our staff, RCMP and fire services members who were able to quickly remove the graffiti and allow for the Remembrance Day ceremonies to go on, and remain focused on honouring all our veterans, past and present for their selfless sacrifice.”

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguishes intentionally lit trash can

