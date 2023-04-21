Volunteer Fair on Sunday at 100 Mile Community Hall

The fair is a chance for prospective volunteers to connect with new groups

The Volunteer Fair at the 100 Mile Community Hall this Sunday is a great way to learn more about the volunteer organizations across the South Cariboo and the work they do.

“April is National Volunteer Month which makes it a perfect opportunity for people to come and see what great work these people do and maybe join in,” Coun. Donna Barnett, the event’s organizer, said.

“It’s an opportunity for all our volunteer organizations in the South Cariboo to come out, get a table, bring their information and show the community what they do for us,” she said, adding that our region has a vast number of volunteer organizations who put on events, organize sports and more.

Barnett is not sure how many tables they have booked but said there are quite a few at this time. Many people are very excited about the event, she added.

Everyone is welcome to attend, Barnett said especially people new to the area who would like to volunteer but don’t know who to reach out to. Having everyone under the same roof makes it easier to ask questions and meet groups that are in the most need of help.

The fair was an idea the District came up with to shine a light on the work being done by local volunteer organizations and bring awareness to the need for others to step up and give a little of their own time.

“So many wonderful volunteers and of course, the best asset we have in the South Cariboo is our people,” said Barnett.

She encourages residents to come on out and have a coffee, have a piece of cake, talk to the people and say thank you.

The fair is being held on Sunday, April 23 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Contact 250-395-2434 or district@100milehouse.com for more information.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House