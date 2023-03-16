100 Mile House Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Volunteer fair coming to 100 Mile House

Organizations from across South Cariboo will be represented at 100 Mile Community Hall on April 23

A volunteer fair is being presented at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Sunday, April 23 from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizer and District of 100 Mile House Coun. Donna Barnett said volunteer organizations from across the South Cariboo are invited to come set up a table and show the community what they are doing.

“It’s something we need to do and hopefully it is a success if, for no other reason, all our organizations get an opportunity to showcase what they do. Maybe they can pick up more volunteers and maybe one group is having a fair and the other group says ‘ok, we can send you some help,’” she said.

She said she hopes the public will check it out and perhaps encourage some of the area’s newcomers to volunteer. Any groups wishing to reserve a table can email district@100milehouse.com, attention Donna Barnett.


