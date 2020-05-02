Visitor checkpoints still active at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation south of Williams Lake

Chief Patrick Harry advises people to cancel their travel plans to the area due to COVID-19

Visitors are asked to continue reconsidering their travel plans to a semi-remote First Nations community approximately 85 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Checkpoints remain active at the entrances to the communities of Dog Creek and Canoe Creek.

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (SXFN) Chief Patrick Harry said they advise people to reschedule or cancel their visit until it is safe to return to the communities as well the areas of Churn Creek and Gang Ranch.

He said the gas station in Dog Creek is open to local residents only and that non-residents will not be able to access fuel.

Read More: Checkpoints stopping visitors entering Stswecem’c Xgat’tem (Canoe Creek/Dog Creek) First Nation

SXFN, which has closed their main offices with the exception of their emergency operations centres located in Dog Creek and Canoe Creek, continues to operate under essential services only.

“Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation continues to strongly recommend community members remain under self isolation and practice safe social distancing,” Harry said April 30.

“To date Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation has not had any of our membership test positive for COVID-19 and we are thankful for those people who have rescheduled their visits to our territory and we would like to welcome visitors back at a later date when we can do so safely.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooIndigenous