Village of Clinton to buy new LED sign

The Village of Clinton has approved the purchase of a new LED sign for the village office.

The village had previously purchased an LED sign in 2021 to replace an original one bought in 2010. However, over the last few months village staff have found it does not function well and its scrolling text is hard to program.

“There’s no point in having it if it isn’t doing its job. It’s a tool and its original purpose was to keep Clinton informed about what’s going on,” Coun. David Park said. “The first one did that and was well used and this one does not just because of the nature of its design.”

The council directed staff to find a new high-quality static LED sign for the office and two options were quoted at $18,900 and $22,300. Staff proposed funding the purchase by auctioning off the current sign for close to $3,000, using $7,000 left over from 2021’s budget and taking a maximum of $13,000 from the village’s general surplus.

Park said he was in favour of purchasing the sign now, noting that the prices for the sign are likely to continue to rise. After a brief discussion council approved the motion to purchase the sign for no more than $22,000.

The meeting marked the last time Mayor Susan Swan presided over a council meeting after she lost last month’s election to Mayor-elect Roland Stanke. Swan thanked the community for allowing her to serve it as both a councillor and as mayor.

“I will treasure the friends and acquaintances I made over that time and I feel we are leaving the community in a great position going forward,” Swan said. “There are many projects underway or about to be announced. I trust the incoming mayor and council to see these important projects move forward for the benefit of the community.”



