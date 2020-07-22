The Village of Clinton will be welcoming a new Chief Administrative Officer on Aug. 17. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Village of Clinton looks forward to welcoming its new CAO

Murray Daly takes over the position as of Aug. 17

The Village of Clinton is getting ready to welcome a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), when Murray Daly assumes the position starting on Aug. 17.

Clinton Mayor Susan Swan made the announcement on July 22, stating that “We have been deliberate as council in seeking a leader with the best fit with our community. We are excited to welcome Mr. Daly and look forward to his leadership and efforts in building a cohesive staff team.”

Daly comes to Clinton from the Terrace area, after spending more than a decade with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine. During that time he took on a variety of roles, including leading major transformational work within the region on community engagement, solid waste management, bylaw enforcement, and intergovernmental shared services.

“My family and I are very much looking forward to relocating to Clinton in the next few weeks,” says Daly. “Clinton truly embodies the very sense of ‘community’. I am encouraged by the resilience of both council and staff and the intentional efforts put forth in support of staff growth.

”I am very fortunate to be joining a team that is committed to delivering exceptional services to the community.”

Swan says that it is council’s intention to give Daly time to settle into the community before getting started on any projects, adding that some projects have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also says that council, on behalf of the community, expresses its appreciation to the members of the Clinton administrative team, who have assumed additional responsibilities during the search for a new CAO.

The Village of Clinton has been without a permanent CAO for almost a year. On Sept. 6, 2019 former CAO Monika Schittek — who took over the position when CAO Tom Dall retired in July 2017 — left. Dall stepped in as Interim CAO until Wendy Rockafellow started as CAO on Jan. 27, 2020. She left the community in early spring of this year.


