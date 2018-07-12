“Vigorous cold front” heading for B.C. Interior Friday, bringing wind up to 70 km/h

A “vigorous cold front” is expected in the B.C. Interior on Friday, with winds up to 70 km/h.

The special weather statement came into effect on Thursday morning for the 100 Mile House area.

Environment Canada said strong southwest winds up 60 km/h are expected to hit Friday before the cold takes effect in the afternoon.

The front is expected to pass Friday evening, bringing stronger northerly winds reaching 70 km/h or more.

Environment Canada is encouraging any recreational boaters in the area to “re-visit” any plans to hit the water during this time. They are warning to boaters to “be prepared for strong and gusty winds” and to “consider anchorages or moorings protected from westerly and northerly winds.”

To report severe weather, you can email BCstorm@canada.ca or include #BCStorm in your tweet.