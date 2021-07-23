VIDEO: Williams Lake offers shelter for Lone Butte wildfire evacuees with animals

Jane Schattenkirk, a wildfire evacuee from Lone Butte, said she could use some help cleaning out stalls, water and feeding her animals at the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wildfire evacuee Jane Schattenkirk has her hands full.

The Lone Butte resident along with her mom, have been staying at the Williams Lake Stampede Campground since they evacuated due to the Flat Lake wildfire on Thursday, July 15.

“We’ve been here for eight days now and have 50 chickens, 10 ducks, two adult turkeys, two baby turkeys, 20 rabbits and two baby goats in the stalls,” Schattenkirk told Black Press Media Friday, July 23.

Their animals are staying in three different stalls, thanks to the generosity of the the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association, also at the Stampede Grounds.

If anyone could give her a hand to clean out one of the crowded stalls, feed and water the animals, she said she would really appreciate the support.

Melanie Allen from Quesnel read a Facebook post from Schattenkirk and arrived Friday morning to purchase 10 chickens from her.

“I want to help out some of these people,” Allen said as Schattenkirk handed her chickens one at a time after applying Vaseline to their feet. Schattenkirk said the treatment is needed because the chickens are used to being free range and their feet are dry from being in stalls.

Aside from the farm animals, the mother-daughter duo are sharing their 20-foot trailer with a large dog, three cats, three cockatiels and two budgies.

“With all our stuff, it’s pretty crowded,” Schattenkirk said.

Nearby Tracy Vanderaa, a teacher from Rocky Mountain House, Alta. was leading a horse across the grounds.

She’s on holidays and camping at the Stampede Grounds and has stepped up to volunteer to help with evacuee horses.

There are 17 mini horses and seven regular ones, she said.

This is her first time summer vacationing in Williams Lake.

As of Thursday, July 22, the Flat Lake fire was measured at 26,191 hectares and is part of the 100 Mile Northeast Complex Fire.

Schattenkirk said the fire is about 12 kilometres from their 43-acre property.

Animals of wildfire evacuees are finding temporary shelter at the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association stalls in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Chickens that are used to being free-range are adapting and sharing close quarters as wildfire evacuees. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Hello. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)