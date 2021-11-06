Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

Environment Canada said the situation is “dangerous and potentially life-threatening”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a possible tornado in Vancouver’s North Shore and Howe Sound.

The warning comes after video posted on social media shows a funnel-shaped cloud along Vancouver’s coastline.

The national weather agency called the situation “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” in a bulletin posted Saturday afternoon. “Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

Environment Canada said the tornado is weakening, but warned nearby residents to be vigilant for changes in storm behaviour.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather. Environment Canada said in the event of a tornado, people should take cover indoors on the lowest floor away from windows.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tornado

Previous story
Miller ‘dumbfounded’ appeal of Catholic Church’s residential school payments dropped
Next story
Inquest into northern B.C. police shooting death recommends creating community crisis intervention teams

Just Posted

Dalton Anderson has spent several days with friends like Noah Dykstra working on new features added to the Huncity Mountain Bike Club trail system. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New features for Huncity Mountain Bike trails

Andrew Schmah has been getting tattoos since he was 17 and has been tattooing people since his mid-twenties. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tattoo artist drawing success in 100 Mile House

Melanie Porter says this bear licked her hand before retreating to the bushes. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel woman gets spooked, licked by bear in her backyard

stetho-3-6-20
South Cariboo doctor shortage ‘brewing for years’