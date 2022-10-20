VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

Thousands of first responders gathered in Burnaby Thursday (Oct. 20) to honour 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, just two days after she was fatally stabbed while on duty.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and others lined the streets marking the route between Vancouver General Hospital and Burnaby Hospital as Yang’s body was transported between the two facilities.

Jongwon Ham, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Yang’s death. He remains in police custody in hospital recovering from wounds related to being shot.

The incident remains under investigation, both by police but also the Independent Investigations Office.

Yang is the fifth officer to be killed while on duty this month. She had been an RCMP officer for just three years.

READ MORE: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

ALSO READ: B.C. Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake man to be sentenced for 2019 Rudy Johnson Bridge kidnappings, murder
Next story
No plans to lower community hall rates

Just Posted

A Co-op Gas Bar. (Ian Down/Black Press Media)
Four Rivers Co-op buys, rebrands 10 Husky gas bars across northern B.C.

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Trent Thiessen bails off his bike while attempting a jump at the Slope Line Bike park during the Fall T-10 Bike Jam. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Riders catch air at the Fall T-10 Bike Jam

Adam Anil Faruk. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP looking for missing man