Still from a security video at the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack. Thieves smashed the front windows and stole a mattress before 11 p.m. on July 7, 2019. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Surveillance footage captured a dramatic smash-and-grab Sunday night inside a downtown mattress store in Chilliwack.

Two men in masks and hoodies can be seen smashing through the front window of the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue and dragging a mattress down the street.

Store officials posted on Facebook about the theft that was recorded on video surveillance at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

The post reads: “2 low life thugs decided to smash the front glass and take off with a brand new Restonic mattress.”

They encouraged folks to share the video in order to catch the thieves.

“Any information leading to an arrest will be met with a reward. Please feel free to share this video.”

Another poster said a similar looking mattress was spotted that night by the side of the road on Luckakuck Way.

Store officials also posted the comment: “Thanks so much for our 24-hour security and patrols.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Just Posted

Mill closures: Doing what it takes to stay in the Cariboo

“I came to the Cariboo because I love it here”

Interior Health reminds the public to protect themselves from wildfire smoke pollution

Seven steps you can take to prepare for wildfire smoke events

Cool cars for hot nights: Hot July Nights is back in 100 Mile House

The streets of the South Cariboo will soon be flooded with colourful… Continue reading

How did you celebrate Canada Day this year?

Melonie Wood Prince George “I hung out at Sheridan Lake with my… Continue reading

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

VIDEO: Big Creek area access road washed out due to flooding

Rancher says his access is cut off since the creek peaked on the weekend

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read