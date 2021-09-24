Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Surrey woman catches catalytic converter theft in progress

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened Thursday in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

A Surrey woman caught a bold theft of a catalytic converter Thursday afternoon and police are now looking for two suspects.

“This happened to me yesterday,” the woman told the Now-Leader. “It was terrifying.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

“There seems to be an increase, certain metals within them as their value increases, we’ll tend to see a increase in catalytic converter thefts,” she said.

According to ICBC, there have been 1,189 such thefts reported this year resulting roughly $2.3 million in claims. In 2020, there were 1,060 thefts.

Police ask anyone with information on this or other catalytic converter thefts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Horgan promises B.C. will fund naloxone kits for police
Next story
‘It’s really frustrating’: BCTF fears more school closures due to lack of COVID safety measures

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Armed robbery led to temporary lockdown at PSO

A group of 100 Mile House boys play a game of pickup basketball at 100 Mile House Elementary School on the last day of summer vacation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
SD27 plans for future

Some of the damage done by the South Canim Lake fire this past summer. (Submitted photo)
Summer wildfires not as destructive as in 2017

Nicole Pennock waters some flowers outside of the District of 100 Mile House’s office. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
District applies for tourism funding