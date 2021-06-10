Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, is looking forward to the installation of high-tech video streaming equipment this summer. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, is looking forward to the installation of high-tech video streaming equipment this summer. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Video streaming tech on its way to arena

An $87,000 multi-media upgrade is in progress at the South Cariboo Rec Centre

The South Cariboo Recreation Centre is undergoing an upgrade this summer that will allow people to tune in to games, practices and other events from all over the world.

As part of a project to refurbish the rec centre’s aging audio system, Canlan Sports – with funding from the Cariboo Regional District – will also be installing a high-tech multi-camera system that can livestream any of the activities that take place at the arena.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre. “Right now the building is at about 18 years old. And as everybody knows, technology changes greatly over time.”

Ideas for the project were first explored a few years ago, Dickerson said, when repairs to the arena’s audio system revealed some of the equipment to be nearly obsolete. As the scope of the upgrade project grew, Dickerson said he began to research some different video systems that allow for live streaming of whatever is taking place on the ice.

“We thought it would be a great addition to the facility. There’s a lot of grandparents who live outside of 100 Mile House who can’t come in and watch their grandkids play hockey or even just skate,” Dickerson said.

The idea was brought to the CRD who agreed to fund $87,000 for the audio and video upgrade – which includes the installation of fibre optic internet as well – and Dickerson said the equipment is on track to be installed by the end of July.

The video system that was chosen, called Pixellot, is specialized for sporting events, Dickerson said.

“It’s a stack of four cameras, and those four cameras can view the whole surface area, whether it’s a hockey arena, a sports field or a gymnasium, that’s what their specialty is,” he said, noting that by coincidence, Andres Electronics is one of only a handful of Canadian distributors of that particular brand.

There will be no cost to viewers to utilize the technology, Dickerson noted.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Previous story
Police discover woman’s body in Okanagan home while investigating double homicide

Just Posted

Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, is looking forward to the installation of high-tech video streaming equipment this summer. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Video streaming tech on its way to arena

An $87,000 multi-media upgrade is in progress at the South Cariboo Rec Centre

Amber Christopher lights the smudge prior to a memorial honour ceremony at PSO. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Peter Skene Ogden holds ceremony to honour 215 residential school children

Ceremony including smudging, followed by speech and prayer and song

Harry Bishop will be taking part in the Tour de Cure August 28, to raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile House)
Bridge Lake cyclist, 83, prepares to ride for cure

Harry Bishop taking part in fifth cycling fundraise for BC Cancer Foundation

Aaron McKay and Corri McKay have been helping their mom Jacquie McKay get the South Cariboo Theatre ready to reopen next week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Theatre set to reopen June 15

Brand new recliners, carpeting among upgrades at theatre during 15-month closure

(Black Press Media files)
Tŝilhqot’in condemn law society’s reprimand of lawyer who mishandled residential school cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Police discover woman’s body in Okanagan home while investigating double homicide

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Most Read