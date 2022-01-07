Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

VIDEO: Skier dangling from chairlift caught by Mt. Washington staff, Good Samaritans

Mount Washington staff and skiers used a makeshift life net to catch a young chairlift user who was dangling from their chair Thursday afternoon (Jan. 6).

A view of the rescue is making the rounds on social media, including a post by @ydnam13 on Twitter.

“The Sunrise crew was on fire this morning. Great job to all involved!” @ydnam13 tweeted, along with the video.

The age and gender of the person being rescued are still unclear, as is whether they were skiing or snowboarding.

The Record has reached out to Mount Washington management for more information.

More to come…

