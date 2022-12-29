VIDEO: Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

Too icy to drive? Take the skates

Oliver Wilson and his friends went skating last night (Dec. 28)…on the road.

When a wet snow day turned to rain and then ice, some Revelstokians took the opportunity to skate on the road. Despite local frustration with road conditions, Wilson and his friends made the best of the situation and went out to have some fun.

The group skated on McKinnon on the glassy road yesterday evening, sending hoots and hollers throughout the street to the delight of some neighbours.

READ MORE: Reduce, Reuse, Review: Everything environmental in 2022

READ MORE: Two Okanagan hospitals among odds for B.C.’s first 2023 baby

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
No injuries after truck collides with train bursting into flames near Kamloops
Next story
Year in Review January – June 2022

Just Posted

Oren Brewis, of the Mackenzie Nordiques Ski Club, crosses the finish line. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Year in Review January – June 2022

Dennis Tupman in his favourite Cariboo clothes. (Photo credit: Matthew Neumann)
Tupman leaves legacy in the South Cariboo

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has announced extended downtime for the month of January for its divisions in Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, and Soda Creek in the Cariboo. (tolko.com)
Tolko extends downtime at mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Crews have worked on restoring the lines throughout the day (Dec. 28). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Crews working on restoring down power lines on Alder Avenue