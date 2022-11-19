RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP on Nov. 18

Tactical forces shut down the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt and used the backyard of a home to gain access to another residence.

Anastasia Cash, owner of Desert Divas and Dons Medi Spa said, she had to close her home-based business on Nov. 18, after RCMP surrounded a neighbouring house at about 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Cash said that police stood on a ladder to aim their guns at the window of a nearby home.

video

According to Cash, Mounties left her property around 9 p.m.

The incident comes after police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue on Nov. 15, for what is thought to be a targeted shooting and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

The RCMP said that the two incidents may be related.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Capital News will update as more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MerrittRCMPShootingSpa

Previous story
Update: Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke is reopened

Just Posted

Tia St Pierre (far right) supervises as Blake Morrow throws TJ … (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Judo membership on rise in 100 Mile House

Barbara Roden, left, and Robin Smith were elected as the chair and vice-chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Nov. 17. (TNRD photo)
TNRD makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair

Bill Harris floods the 100 Mile House Outdoor Rink last week in preparation for the skating season. The outdoor rink should be open by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House’s Outdoor Rink going ahead for third year

100 Mile Nordic Ski Society president Chris Keam standing in front of the new PistenBully 100 trail groomer. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New PistenBully 100 snow groomer welcome addition to 100 Mile Nordics