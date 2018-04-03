VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday.

The Richmond resident said that the Amazon package was delivered their home near Blundell Centre in Richmond at 2:20 p.m. and stolen at 3:05 p.m.

The resident told Black Press Media that “thankfully, [the] items stolen were only small family items: coffee beans, baby snacks and foods.”

RCMP confirmed that they were investigating the theft of a package.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common but we do see these from time to time,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We take these cases seriously – in this case, we dispatched three officers.”

With online deliveries becoming more and more commonplace, Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

