VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

A northern fur seal pup named Mo is in the care of Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre veterinarians after employees of a salmon farming operation spotted her swimming erratically.

The female seal pup was rescued Monday by Mowi salmon farm staff near Hardwicke Island, east of Sayward and Campbell River, the rescue centre said in a news release. According to employees, she was floating sideways and struggling to dive under the water.

The pup was transported by plane from Campbell River to Vancouver later that evening.

Emily Johnson, assistant manager at the Rescue Centre, said that Mo is believed to be seven months old and has been under intensive observation since arriving.

“She’s a 2018 pup, but very small for her age,” Johnson said. “She’s dehydrated and severely underweight, which indicates she is failing to thrive after being weaned, but she’s feisty, which is a hopeful sign.”

Once her condition has stabilized, the veterinary team will do a more thorough physical exam, anticipated later this week.

Northern fur seals are not listed under the the Species At Risk Act, but are considered to be threatened. They swim throughout the Pacific Rim, from Japan to the Channel Islands of California. The seals often visit B.C. waters this time of year to forage for food.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Just Posted

South Cariboo RCMP work on returning stolen items

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

District adjusts logging plans after residents express concern

‘Most of the concerns raised by residents will be addressed with these modifications’

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

LETTER: Thank you to the staff, contractors and communities of Mount Polley Mine

‘Our hope is that full operations will resume once the economics of mining at Mount Polley improve’

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Most Read