A moose got stuck in a bridge off of Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on Monday, Feb. 3. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

A young moose that found its way between some bridge slats is back on its feet thanks to some Okanagan landscapers.

Joedy White, who works for West Kelowna-based Sunny Slope Landscaping, said his crew came upon the moose near Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on their way to work at about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

He said the moose was in distress and trying to get out but couldn’t get its footing with its hind legs stuck in the bridge.

They called the BC Conservation Officer Service, which came to the scene to administer a sedative, then helped lift the moose to safety using the landscaping crew’s bobcat loader and slings.

White said the moose was quick to run off after Conservation gave it another drug to counteract the sedation.

READ MORE: Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Just Posted

Traffic in 100 Mile House slowed by a collision on Highway 97 and First Street

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 and First Street has left highway… Continue reading

Are you in favour of a single-use plastics ban?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the Archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

23 YEARS AGO (1997): According to Cariboo Medical Health Officer, Dr. Larry… Continue reading

New 4-H club in 100 Mile House

By Ashley Funke The South Cariboo’s newest 4-H club started the year… Continue reading

Editorial: Not really a choice

Vaccines have eliminated so much suffering

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Most Read