Heavy rains have been falling as thunderstorm watch continues

Flash flooding in the area of Lee’s Corner has left Highway 20 with alternating traffic only late Wednesday afternoon. Krissy Billyboy photo

Highway 20 is down to single-lane alternating traffic near Lee’s Corner an hour west of Williams Lake.

See this video of what appears to be a flash flood posted by Krissy Billyboy late Wednesday afternoon.

#BCHwy20 – crews have traffic down to single-lane alternating at Lees Corner east of Alexis Creek due to partial road washout. Expect delays. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 20, 2018

More to come